OXFORD • Ole Miss is now 0-4 against Ed Orgeron as the head coach at another school.
The Rebels last defeated LSU 38-17 in 2015. Orgeron replaced Les Miles early in 2016.
The Rebels lost 38-21 in 2016, 40-24 in 2017 and 45-16 last year. Saturday’s result makes Orgeron 4-0 as a head coach against the Rebels with an average margin of victory of 20.75 points.
Ole Miss defeated Lane Kiffin’s Tennessee team 42-17 in 2009 when Orgeron was an assistant coach for the Vols.
Orgeron was 10-25 overall, 3-21 in SEC play as Ole Miss coach from 2005-2007.
Injury update
Running back Scottie Phillips (knee) and backup offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham (ankle) were held out.
Defensive tackle Benito Jones left the game in the first half with a probable concussion and did not return.
Free safety Jalen Julius left the game with an injury but was able to return.
Rebels rack up yards
Ole Miss had 402 rushing yards, 212 passing yards.
In addition to John Rhys Plumlee’s 212 yards, Jerrion Ealy rushed for 141 yards on 13 carries.
Plumlee was 9-for-16 passing for 123 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
Matt Corral was 6-for-11 passing for 89 yards with a 55-yard touchdown connection with Elijah Moore for the Rebels’ last points.
Moore had nine catches for 143 yards. He was targeted 13 times. No other Ole Miss receiver was targeted more than three times.
LSU was 5-for-6 in red zone scoring opportunities.
Three of the Rebels’ four touchdowns came from beyond the red zone. The Rebels’ only red zone trip ended in Plumlee’s 5-yard touchdown run, the first points for Ole Miss.
Key Number: 67 percent
LSU was 4-for-6 on third-down passing for 106 yards.
Key Drive
After the Rebels forced a missed field goal attempt on LSU’s second possession, Joe Burrow guided the Tigers on a nine-play, 80-yard drive capped with a 4-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price.
That gave LSU its first two possession lead.
Next Week
Ole Miss has an open date. The Rebels close the season on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Mississippi State.
Quotable
“We were three scores down. We get the ball first. Let’s go score. We’re going to go for two. That’s what I told them, and it worked out that way.” – Ole Miss coach Matt Luke on the Rebels’ fast start in the third quarter
Rebel Ramblings
LSU now leads the on-the-field series 63-41-1. … Free safety Jalen Julius and inside linebacker Willie Hibbler led Ole Miss with nine tackles each. … Ole Miss reserve safety Armani Linton missed the game for an unspecified team rules violation. … Near the end of the first quarter LSU quarterback Joe Burrow set the Tigers’ single-season passing yardage mark, breaking the record of Rohan Davey set in 2001.