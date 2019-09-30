OXFORD • The status of quarterback Matt Corral wasn’t the only injury news for Ole Miss coach Matt Luke.
The Rebels left a 59-31 loss to Alabama and have scheduled surgeries for a defensive starter and rising reserve.
Another starter, strong safety Jonathan Haynes, turned an ankle against the Crimson Tide and is listed as “day to day” as the Rebels prepare for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. start against Vanderbilt.
Defensive end Ryder Anderson and tackle Patrick Lucas, a freshman who had begun to see more playing time, will both have surgery on Thursday.
Anderson has started four games. He has 14 tackles, two sacks and three pressures. He will have surgery on his meniscus (knee). He also turned an ankle against Alabama.
Lucas tore his Achilles and will be out for the year. He did not play in the season opener against Memphis. The Alabama game marked his fourth appearance, and he preserves a redshirt season for 2020.
Receiver focusOffensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez likes what he sees in the development of some young wide receivers, most notably freshman Jonathan Mingo.
As a group he wants to see the receivers separate from coverage and create more inviting targets for whoever is at quarterback.
“Coach (Jacob) Peeler does a great job, and we’ve got some young wideouts, but we’ve to work really hard at getting some separation and getting off some of the main coverage stuff,” Rodriguez said. “We knew it was going to be a challenge with their secondary, but we’re going to see that in every game in our league. That’s a point of emphasis this week, trying to get some separation for all the guys.”
Mingo had three catches for 74 yards and scored his first touchdown on a 26-yard pass from John Rhys Plumlee.
Mingo went without a catch for the first two games and now has seven catches of the last three.
Elijah Moore leads Ole Miss receivers with 32 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.
Freshman running back Jerrion Ealy is second with eight catches.
Why not pass?Vanderbilt ranks last in the SEC and No. 97 nationally in rushing offense in spite of the presence of senior running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, a hometown boy from Nashville.
After being held below 100 rushing yards by Georgia and Purdue, Vaughn has posted back-to-back weeks with 130-plus against LSU and Northern Illinois.
He rushed for 127 yards last year in Vanderbilt’s 36-29 overtime win over Ole Miss.
“They’re going to try to throw the football on us. Wouldn’t you?” asked defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, noting that his primary focus is to improve the Rebels’ struggling secondary.
Ole Miss ranks No. 13 in the SEC and No. 109 nationally with a 153.66 opponent passer efficiency rating.
MacIntyre says he can’t disregard prep work for Vaughn.
“We’ve got to get better in our passing game, but if we just focus on the passing and negate the run, he could come up with 250 yards. He’s that good of a runner.”