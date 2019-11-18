OXFORD – Ole Miss defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre felt like his players gave their best effort to execute the plan against No. 1 LSU.
However, their effort wasn’t enough to off-set the execution of two of LSU’s most potent weapons: quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
MacIntyre tried to blitz Burrow to get him out of rhythm. The Rebels were successful in making Burrow move around, but Burrow still found passing lanes and made plays.
“He extended plays, and we weren’t able to hold up in coverage,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.
Film review didn’t show Luke and MacIntyre anything they didn’t know immediately after the Rebels’ 58-37 loss.
“We always talk about staying on the upfield shoulder of the quarterback, making him have to step up, but he stepped up on us and got away from us. He’s a heck of a player. We’ve got to keep working on corralling those guys in the pocket,” MacIntyre said.
Ole Miss is second in the SEC and No. 29 overall with 2.73 sacks a game. The Rebels sacked Burrow three times on 42 pass attempts.
Run game troubles too
The Rebels went into the game allowing 122.7 rushing yards a game, No. 26 nationally.
Tackling was an issue against Edwards-Helaire, who had 172 yards on 23 carries. His 49-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left was the final score of the game.
“Helaire is extremely quick. The very first play that I turned on the film to the Alabama-LSU game, they’re backed up. No. 5 for Alabama (DB Shyheim Carter) is clean in the backfield, and they can’t tackle him, and No. 15 (DB Xavier McKinney) who’s really good for Alabama, and he can’t tackle him. We didn’t tackle him as well as we would like, but other teams are having trouble tackling him too,” MacIntyre said.
This week the Rebels are No. 35 at 132.0 yards a game allowed.
Linton remains suspended
Senior reserve safety Armani Linton missed the LSU game, suspended for an unspecified team rules violation.
The Walnut native remains suspended for the Egg Bowl, perhaps ending his Ole Miss career. His status could be reevaluated if Ole Miss wins and reaches a bowl game.
Linton appeared in the first eight games of the season, a streak that ended against Auburn.
He has 14 tackles this season, 10 of which came in the first three games. He also has three pass break-ups.
A four-star signee, Linton began his career as a running back, was moved to defense, moved back to running back and back to defense.