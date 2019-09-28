TUSCALOOSA, Ala. • Ole Miss has played most of the season with six offensive linemen, but the Rebels used different combinations against Alabama.
Starting right guard Ben Brown, a sophomore, got some time at center in place of starter Eli Johnson, and left tackle Michael Howard was used on some series at right tackle.
The Rebels had been using freshman tackle Nick Broeker to rotate with Howard on the left side, and that continued. Against Alabama Broeker and Howard were at times on the field together. Redshirt freshman Jalen Cunningham, of Odenville, Alabama, joined the rotation in the first half.
Cunningham played five line-of-scrimmage snaps against Cal but had been used mostly on special teams before that.
Freshman receivers find the end zone
Freshman wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, a four-star recruit from Brandon, caught 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth down early in the fourth quarter.
It was the first touchdown of Mingo’s career. He began the day with four catches for 55 yards and added three catches for 74 yards against the Tide.
Freshman wide receiver Jadon Jackson saw his first action of the season and made the most of it with a 28-yard touchdown catch from Grant Tisdale in the final seconds.
Injury Update
Freshman defensive tackle Patrick Lucas, of Wetumpka, Alabama, left the game in the first half with an Achilles injury and did not return.
Junior safety Jonathan Haynes (hamstring) and junior defensive end Ryder Anderson (knee) also left the action in the first half and did not return.
Lucas’ role has increased gradually. He had three tackles last week against Cal.
Haynes, a junior college transfer, has started every game this season. He began the day fourth on the team with 21 tackles.
Key Number: 131John Rhys Plumlee didn’t have a turnover against Alabama until his last snap of the game when he floated a pass over the middle of the field, and it was picked off.
That ended a string of 131 pass attempts – 27 of them by Plumlee – without an interception.
Matt Corral has a string of 104 passes without an interception going back to the third quarter of the season opener against Memphis.
Key Drive
The Rebels drove 30 yards in seven plays to tie the game at 7 on Plumlee’s 1-yard run with 10:20 left in the first quarter.
Next Week
The Rebels are back home for a 6:30 kick against Vanderbilt on the SEC Network.
Quotable
“For a true freshman in his first start in that environment, I thought he acquitted himself very well. He competed and made some plays. I was impressed talking to him after each series with what he was seeing. He knew what was going on.” Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez on Plumlee
Rebel Ramblings
Alabama blocked a punt for a touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 52-17. … Freshman defensive back A.J. Finley recovered a muffed punt to set up the Rebels’ first touchdown. … Cornerback Jaylon Jones led Ole Miss with six tackles … The Rebels allowed seven tackles for loss and posted four of their own.