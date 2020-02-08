OXFORD – Florida coach Mike White has had success at all levels of his career.
Unfortunately for his former school, Ole Miss, much of that of late has come against the Rebels.
Ole Miss’ 68-51 win over Florida was just the Rebels’ second in seven meetings against White as a head coach.
White spent 11 seasons as either a player or assistant coach at Ole Miss.
As a player he was a four-year starter at point guard and part of three-straight NCAA Tournament teams.
Buffen’s best game
Sophomore power forward KJ Buffen narrowly missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Rebels coach Kermit Davis called it Buffen’s best college game.
Buffen was 6 for 8 from the floor and also had four assists with a blocked shot and no turnovers. He played 38 minutes.
Bench play
After getting 21 minutes against South Carolina, freshman Antavion Collum was the first player off the bench as Davis worked to keep the foul count down on starting center Khadim Sy against the physical Gators.
Collum led the three reserves with 15 minutes. He didn’t have a rebound but hit his only shot attempt after making a move to get to his right hand.
Austin Crowley played seven minutes, Bryce Williams eight. Williams was 0 for 2 shooting, and Crowley did not attempt a shot. Crowley had two assists, Williams one.
Quotable
“Tyree was fantastic. We made poor scouting report decisions about 5 minutes into the second half, and they made us pay for it. Late clock, Tyree, despite some pretty good defense by us stepped up and made big, timely shots.” – Florida coach Mike White