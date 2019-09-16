OXFORD • Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez says his quarterback is a work in progress and that he expects decision-making to improve.
Redshirt freshman Matt Corral, a Ventura, California, native, has thrown 63-consecutive passes without an interception, but he fumbled three times in the last two games, twice losing possession.
Corral fumbled twice in the third quarter against Southeastern Louisiana.
The first resulted in a 20-yard loss on second down. He completed a 24-yard pass to Elijah Moore on third down, but the Rebels still punted on fourth-and-10.
Corral’s second fumble was recovered by the Lions at the Ole Miss 9. Southeastern was in the end zone two plays later.
Rodriguez said Corral was blind-sided on the first fumble but held the ball too long on the second.
“He’s got to let the offense come to him. There’s enough built-in within the offense that he’ll have some different options. He’ll have three or four different options on every play. The key is picking the right one. Sometimes the right one is just easier execution than others,” Rodriguez said.
Corral is 46-for 73 passing for 578 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for the season.
“He’ll get it,” Rodriguez said. “I saw just a little bit in practice yesterday that mistakes he made Saturday he recognized and corrected, so it’s a work in progress.”
Slow in short gameOle Miss gave up some big plays in the passing game against Southeastern, but it wasn’t all about getting burned deep.
Lions running back Devonta Williams averaged 9.3 yards on seven catches, swing passes out of the backfield.
Closing quickly in the short game and tackling in space were a big part of the Rebels’ success at Memphis, but defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre wasn’t pleased with what he saw against Southeastern, particularly on a play his unit frequently sees from the Ole Miss offense in practice.
“We did not play the flare pass correctly. That was very disappointing, something that we had been doing well. It’s something we’ll definitely be attacked with this week. We’ll work at it hard and get that corrected. That was extremely disappointing to me,” MacIntyre said.
Ealy and oftenFreshman running back Jerrion Ealy leads the SEC and is No. 10 nationally with 222 total kick return yards.
Ealy’s 27.8-yard kick return average ranks him No. 2 in the SEC behind Tennessee running back Ty Chandler and No. 17 nationally.
Ealy’s 273 all-purpose yards against Southeastern Louisiana included a 94-yard kick return and set an Ole Miss freshman single-game record.
He also had a 30-yard touchdown run to make him the first Ole Miss player since Deuce McAllister to have a rushing TD and kick return TD in the same game. McAllister did it against Arkansas in 1999.