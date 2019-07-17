HOOVER, Ala. – Alabama, once called the “gold standard” of college football, will not begin the season as the defending champion for the second time in three seasons.
That honor goes to Clemson, which defeated the Crimson Tide with stunning ease, 44-16, in January. It was also coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson which defeated Alabama for the 2016 national title.
Alabama remains the hurdle all SEC teams must clear for a conference championship. However, in his off-season review of the program at least one necessary change was clear.
“The most important thing for us going into this season is to sort of re-establish the standard we like to play to … the standard of discipline.”
Breakdowns at inopportune times were obvious against Clemson, and Saban said that level of play wasn’t exclusive to the championship game.
Alabama blew out Auburn in the final regular season game between defeating Georgia by a touchdown in the SEC title match and Oklahoma by 11 in the playoff semifinal.
It was Clemson that most often punished the Tide for mistakes.
Saban hinted that some players may have been distracted at season’s end.
“Players have to be responsible and accountable to do their job at a high level on a consistent basis and to put the team first. It doesn't mean you can't have individual goals and aspirations in terms of what you want to accomplish, what you want to do for the team, but it has to be about the team,” he said.
CALLING NEW HOGS
The Arkansas 2019 signing class was ranked No. 22 on the 247 Sports composite list. That’s one spot below Ole Miss and one spot ahead of Mississippi State.
Second-year coach Chad Morris praised what he and his staff were able to accomplish in recruiting after a two-win season.
Many of those newcomers are expected to play key roles, Morris said.
Two important elements of his 2019 class were the deep connection that Arkansas residents have with their state’s lone Power Five school and the chance for recruits to get on the field early.
“It shows the passion level that our fans have, the passion level to have a player want to come and be a part and be able to play and play quickly. That helped us in that recruiting in that first year. There's no getting around it.”