STARKVILLE • Six players on Mississippi State’s two-deep depth chart missed Saturday’s game against LSU.
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., wide receiver Devonta Jason, offensive tackle Kwatrivous Johnson, safety Marcus Murphy and defensive tackle Lee Autry were all suspended for a violation of team rules.
It was the fourth game for Autry to be suspended this season while Gay, Jason, Johnson and Murphy missed their fifth game.
Senior cornerback Maurice Smitherman also missed the LSU game and will be out for the remainder of the season. Smitherman sustained a non-contact injury to his right leg during practice this week after starting the first six games this season.
SHRADER STARTS
MSU freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader started his second career game on Saturday and completed 17 of 28 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Shrader also led the Bulldogs with 66 yards rushing on 19 carries and another score.
“When you talk about making plays with your arm in the pass game or with your feet by design or improvisation, that’s the reason he was recruited and that’s the reason he’s doing a good job and giving this offense an opportunity to be successful and score points,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “That’s the reason he’s going to be the quarterback and do the things that we need to do moving forward. I’m not happy with some of the things but I’m pleased with what he can do and bring to the table.”
KEY DRIVE
With 1:53 remaining before halftime, LSU’s JaCoby Stevens made a one-handed interception off Garrett Shrader at midfield. The Tigers converted that turnover into a touchdown five plays later to go up 22-7 at halftime.
KEY NUMBER: 92
After eclipsing 100-yards rushing in each of the first four games of the year, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill has only 92 yards combined on the ground in his last three contests. Hill rushed 15 times for 34 yards vs. LSU.
QUOTABLE
“It’s not a moral victory at all but the process of what we’re doing and where we’re taking this team is going in the right damn direction. We played our asses off and we fought.” – MSU coach Joe Moorhead
NEXT GAME
The Bulldogs travel to Texas A&M on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.
BULLDOG BITES
MSU’s streak of 22 games with a defensive takeaway ended. ... DE Chauncey Rivers recorded 1.5 sacks. ... S Jaquarius Landrews led the team with eight tackles.