STARKVILLE • Six Mississippi State players were suspended for Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian.
Defensive tackle Lee Autry, offensive linemen Tommy Champion, Greg Eiland and Michael Story, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and safety Marcus Murphy were all suspended for a violation of team rules.
It was the seventh game this season for Autry, Gay and Murphy to miss and the second time Story has been suspended they year.
MSU coach Joe Moorhead stated after the game that the suspensions for Champion, Eiland and Story were one-game punishments.
Offensive tackle Kwatrivous Johnson, who has been suspended most of the season, dressed out and played. Johnson has played in each of the last two games.
INJURY UPDATES
All-American cornerback Cameron Dantzler sat out of Saturday’s game due to an undisclosed injury.
Dantzler also missed the Kansas State and Texas A&M games due to injury.
All-SEC linebacker Erroll Thompson was injured in the first quarter against Abilene Christian and did not return but Moorhead is hopeful to have both players back for the Egg Bowl.
“Knock on wood but I think they’ll both be ready to roll tomorrow,” Moorhead said.
Defensive end Marquiss Spencer, wide receiver Osirus Mitchell, offensive tackle Tyre Phillips and cornerback Jarrian Jones also went down with injuries during Saturday’s game but returned to play.
KEY DRIVE
State went ahead 21-0 early in the second quarter on a one play, 88-yard drive when Tommy Stevens hit Kylin Hill on a quick throw down the seam for a career-long reception.
KEY NUMBER: 1
When the first quarter came to an end, Mississippi State had managed one yard through the air. Stevens completed just 1 of 7 passes during the opening quarter but finished 13 of 27 for 165 yards and two scores.
QUOTABLE
“They have the luxury of a bye week and a bunch of days to get ready and we’re coming off a short week. It is what it is. We’re not complaining and not making excuses. We’ll come in tomorrow and watch this tape really early in the morning, grade it and then start our game plan.” – Joe Moorhead, on preparing for Ole Miss
NEXT GAME
MSU hosts Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.
BULLDOG BITES
Shawn Preston Jr. led MSU with eight tackles. ... Fred Peters and Jaquarius Landrews each had interceptions. ... Peters, Nathan Pickering and Chauncey Rivers had one sack each while Kobe Jones and Aaron Odom combined for a sack. ... Peters and Korey Charles both forced a fumble.