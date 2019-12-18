STARKVILLE – National signing day went as smoothly as it possibly could for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs signed all 21 players they expected to on Wednesday and welcomed three-star cornerback Decamerion Richardson into the fold as well.
“I cannot recall a year were you have 21 commitments going into signing day and you get all 21 of those kids signed and there’s not a defection,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “We got one good surprise today but no bad surprises.”
Every 2020 prospect that MSU had committed inked during the early signing period. The Bulldogs’ class is currently ranked No. 25 by 247Sports.com as the program is seeking to sign three straight top 25 classes for the first time in school history.
Richardson, a 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Bossier City, Louisiana, chose Mississippi State over offers from Central Michigan, Houston, Louisiana, McNeese State, Northwestern State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Hinds Community College wide receiver Johnquarise Patterson was dropped from the class after previously signing with the Bulldogs out of high school in 2018.
“Unfortunately I will not be signing with any school today,” Patterson tweeted. “I still have business to handle in the classroom. I’ve made mistakes in the past that has me in the position I’m in now.”
JUCOS APLENTY
Five of the six junior college prospects Mississippi State signed on Wednesday were from the state’s deep and talented juco system.
The Bulldogs brought in the nation’s No. 2 overall juco player in Copiah-Lincoln four-star defensive end Jordan Davis as well as his teammates Malik Heath and Tyrus Wheat. Heath, a four-star prospect, is the No. 2 juco wide receiver in the country while Wheat is ranked the nation’s top inside linebacker.
MSU also signed Holmes three-star wide receiver Caleb Ducking, Gulf Coast three-star defensive end Tre Lawson – a former Florida State transfer – and East Los Angeles College three-star defensive tackle Ben Key, who signed early in his hometown of Cranbourne, Australia.
“The fact that you have the junior college system at your disposal here and you can go find kids who have experience at the college level and are ready to step in and contribute immediately has been a great benefit to us,” Moorhead said.
The Bulldogs also signed Arizona State graduate transfer kicker Brandon Ruiz, who has two years of eligibility remaining.
SIGNING ELSEWHERE
Four players who were previously committed to MSU signed elsewhere on Wednesday.
Linebackers Jakivuan Brown and Tamarion McDonald inked with Ole Miss and Tennessee respectively. Juco offensive guard Sebastien Dolcine signed with Florida Atlantic and juco defensive end Davontae McCrae landed at North Texas.
Former Bulldog wide receiver Davonta Jason signed with Nicholls after entering the transfer portal in October.