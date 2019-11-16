STARKVILLE • Tommy Stevens started his second straight game at quarterback for Mississippi State and will be the Bulldogs’ starter moving forward.
Stevens received a vote of confidence from coach Joe Moorhead following a 38-7 loss to No. 4 Alabama on Saturday.
“He is QB1,” Moorhead said. “Garrett (Shrader) is kind of getting over some of the stuff he had health-wise. Tommy had a better week of practice. Tommy ran the ball well and he’s the guy that’s right now executing the pass game a little bit better … Tommy’s the guy moving forward.”
Stevens rushed 10 times for a career-high 96 yards against the Crimson Tide and completed 12 of 21 passes for only 82 yards and an interception.
“I was excited (to start),” Stevens said. “It’s obviously something that I’m here for and that I want to do. I’m happy to have that confidence in me.”
SLIPPERY DIGITS
Both MSU quarterbacks were in for one play early in the fourth quarter.
Shrader lined up in the backfield and took the handoff from Stevens but the run resulted in a 1-yard loss.
It was the only play that Shrader saw, his first and his only snap in the previous two games.
“Garrett’s continuing to work and if we have an opportunity, we’ll get him in there,” Moorhead said.
KEY DRIVE
Down 14-0 just over three minutes into the game, MSU marched 75 yards in eight plays to score a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Kylin Hill. It was the first points the Bulldogs had scored on Alabama since 2017.
KEY NUMBER: 252
Saturday marked the 252nd-straight game in which Alabama has scored. The last time the Crimson Tide were shutout was a 9-0 loss to Auburn on Nov. 18, 2000. Alabama has posted a 197-54 record during its current streak.
QUOTABLE
“We didn’t execute well enough to make those big time plays in the passing game. Even though we had our running game going a little bit, we’ve still got to have a balanced offense to beat teams of that caliber.” – MSU center Darryl Williams
NEXT GAME
MSU welcomes FCS opponent Abilene Christian for homecoming on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. It’ll be on the SEC Network Alternate channel.
BULLDOG BITES
MSU has lost 12-consecutive games to Alabama. ... Hill became the first Bulldog running back to score 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season since Josh Robinson in 2014. ... Erroll Thompson led the team with nine tackles. ... Thompson and Nathan Pickering combined on a sack.