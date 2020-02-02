STARKVILLE • Since D.J. Stewart Jr. entered the starting lineup on Jan. 14, Mississippi State has posted a 5-1 record.
Stewart helped the Bulldogs to their fifth-consecutive conference win against Tennessee on Saturday by scoring a career-high 20 points.
“He’s really just a phenomenal kid,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “He’s just getting better and better, remember that he’s just a freshman. Tonight with the way he played offensively, I think it’s going to be a big boost for him confidence-wise – especially on those 3s. I’m really excited for him.”
Stewart, a 6-foot-6 guard from Grace, shot 6 of 9 from the field and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. His previous career-high was 15 points against Sam Houston State on Nov. 8.
Stewart is averaging 8.7 points per game since taking over the starting job against Missouri and the Bulldogs are 9-1 this season when he scores in double figures.
MR. DOUBLE-DOUBLE
Reggie Perry has been a walking double-double for MSU this season.
Perry posted his SEC-leading 12th double-double this year with 24 points and 12 rebounds against the Volunteers.
It was the 21st career double-double for the 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, which leads all active players in the conference.
Perry has recorded a double-double in five of his last seven games. He is averaging 17.2 points and 10 rebounds per game this year.
I KNOW YOUR GRANDPA
Tennessee freshman guard Santiago Vescovi was tied for the team lead with 16 points on Saturday.
After the game, Vescovi revealed to Howland that he is the grandson of Daniel Vannet, one of Howland’s former teammates.
“That tells you what a terrible recruiter I am that I’m not even aware of him,” Howland said. “This kid throws down 16 on us and is a really good player. I had a really nice chat with him and can’t wait to talk to his grandfather. It’s also embarrassing that I’m old enough to be his grandfather.”
Both Vannet and Vescovi are from Uruguay, where Howland played professionally.
QUOTE TO NOTE
“In the second half, they just dominated us. We didn’t have an answer for it and that’s what’s frustrating.” – Tennessee coach Rick Barnes