STARKVILLE • Keytaon Thompson has rejoined Mississippi State’s roster.
The junior quarterback entered the transfer portal on Aug. 23, a day after Tommy Stevens was named the Bulldogs’ starter, but had continued to meet with MSU coaches Joe Moorhead and Andrew Breiner as he weighed his next move.
Moorhead met with Thompson on Sunday for the “fourth or fifth” time in the past week which ultimately led him to return to the team.
“We talked and he had explored his options after entering the portal and decided it was in his best interest as a player and for us as a team for him to return so K.T. sat in the team meeting (on Sunday) and went through practice,” Moorhead said.
Thompson had been away from the team since he entered the transfer portal but was listed as the Bulldogs’ backup quarterback on the depth chart for this week’s home opener against Southern Miss on Saturday, along with freshman Garrett Shrader.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder from New Orleans has played in 19 career games at State and is 2-0 as a starter. He has yet to redshirt in his career so that is also a possibility this season if he appears in four or fewer contests.
“First and foremost, we have to do what’s best for the team as it pertains to K.T.’s participation and redshirting or not redshirting,” Moorhead said. “Secondarily, we have to do what’s best for the individual. If we’re able to make those work in concert and get them both accomplished at the same time, we will. But it’s all day-to-day and we’ll take each situation as it arises.”
RUNS LIKE A DEARDuring the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs’ 38-28 victory against Louisiana last Saturday, Malik Dear returned a line drive punt 40-yards down to the 12-yard line which set up a touchdown on the next play.
It was a return to glory for the former four-star prospect, who only touched the ball six times for 75 all-purpose yards last season after missing all of 2017 with a torn ACL in his left knee.
“He may not be a guy who is a starter at any point but is a guy who will always find a way to get touches whether it’s on offense or special teams,” Moorhead said. “To me, he’s a guy who is an invaluable asset to our program because he’s a positive influence on his teammates and the younger guys. He always comes in with a great attitude and is willing to do whatever is necessary for our team to be successful. I love Malik Dear.”
Dear continues to work as a wide receiver, where he caught 45 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns and made nine starts in his first two years in Starkville.
The 5-foot-9, 220- pounder is also practicing some at running back and could play tailback “in a pinch if we needed him” according to Moorhead. Dear does have 28 career carries for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
PERSONNEL UPDATEMoorhead stated that any suspensions for Saturday’s game against Southern Miss game will again be announced just prior to kickoff.
Offensive linemen Darryl Williams, Dareuan Paker and Evans Wilkerson are all day-to-day with lower body injuries as is defensive end Marquiss Spencer. Running back Kylin Hill practiced on Sunday after being shaken up late against Louisiana.
There are no new updates on the eligibility of running back signee Kareem Walker or NCAA appeal on defensive tackle Allen Love to play this season.