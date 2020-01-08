TUSCALOOSA, Ala., - Foul trouble plagued Mississippi State in its 90-69 loss at Alabama on Wednesday night.
Nick Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry – the Bulldogs’ top two scorers in the game – both fouled out along with Iverson Molinar off the bench. Abdul Ado narrowly escaped with four fouls.
“Our strength is Abdul and Reggie around that basket,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “Us getting in foul trouble early hurt us, especially with Abdul. He only played eight minutes in that first half.”
Perry’s final foul came with 6:56 still remaining in the game and MSU trailing 70-58.
“That really hurt us,” Howland said. “I probably shouldn’t have had him out there at that point but it was kind of a roll of the dice. I think it was a 12-point game and you hope he’d be able to stay in there. He was actually trying not to foul when he fouled.”
It was the second time this season that Weatherspoon and Perry have been disqualified due to fouls and the first time Molinar has fouled out. It was the first time all year that the Bulldogs have had multiple players foul out in the same game.
CARTER’S STRUGGLES CONTINUE
Senior guard Tyson Carter’s shooting struggles continued, making just 4 of his 16 shots against the Crimson Tide, including only 1 of 5 from 3-point range.
The senior guard from Starkville is shooting just 5 of 27 (18.5 percent) from the field in the first two conference games and 15 of 67 (22.3 percent) in the last six games dating back to Dec. 14.
“He had some good looks tonight that he missed,” Howland said. “He’ll come out of it. He’s a shooter. He’s just got to fight through it mentally.”
Carter’s nine points leave him five points shy of tying his father, Greg, for the No. 31 spot on MSU’s all-time scoring list. Greg Carter played for the Bulldogs from 1988-91 and scored 1,123 career points.
The Carters are the first father/son duo in SEC history to each score over 1,000 points.
HOUSE OF HORRORS
State hasn’t had much luck at Alabama historically.
The Bulldogs are now just 15-81 in games played in Tuscaloosa and have lost 10 of their last 11 trips to Coleman Coliseum. MSU’s only victory there since 2009 was a 67-61 win on Feb. 20, 2016 in Howland’s first season.
QUOTE TO NOTE
“We went into halftime on a run, came out of halftime on a run and closed down any runs that they made. I thought our defensive effort in the second half was as good as we’ve had.” - Alabama coach Nate Oats.