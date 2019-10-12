KNOXVILLE, Tenn., - Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill entered Saturday’s game against Tennessee as the Southeastern Conference’s top rusher with 596 yards.
However, Hill was only able to add 13 yards to his total as the Volunteers bottled up the Bulldogs’ junior back on 13 attempts.
“When we’re rolling, we’re getting him carries and he’s hitting four, five and six (yards) at a clip and we can continue to use the pass game,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “The weird thing is we had 20 first downs and converted a decent number (5 of 12) of third downs but it just didn’t seem like we ever got into any rhythm, particularly in the run game.”
Hill’s longest run on Saturday only went for four yards. It was his lowest offensive output since rushing for seven yards on four attempts against Alabama as a freshman in 2017.
CHEMISTRY EQUATION
Three Bulldogs that have been suspended for a majority of the season for a “violation of team rules” suited up on Saturday.
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., safety Marcus Murphy and defensive tackle Lee Autry all played against the Volunteers with Autry getting a start.
Autry had three tackles, one tackle for loss and a half-sack. Gay notched five stops and Murphy did not record any statistics.
KEY DRIVE
Clinging to a 13-10 lead with 8:19 left in the game, Tennessee marched 91 yards in nine plays and scored on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Guarantano to Tyler Byrd. The drive ate up 5:44 of clock while moving the chains four times.
KEY NUMBER: 7
Tennessee entered Saturday’s game with only eight sacks the entire season. The Volunteers nearly matched that total by sacking MSU quarterbacks seven times. Tommy Stevens was sacked three times in the first half and Garrett Shrader was sacked four times in the second.
QUOTEABLE
“We talked about it being halfway through and we’re 3-3. We’ve got to regroup at the midway point and go on and attack the second half of the season.” - MSU coach Joe Moorhead.
NEXT GAME
The Bulldogs host LSU on Saturday. Kickoff time and television coverage have not been announced yet.
BULLDOG BITES
Jace Christmann kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal in the second quarter that hit the crossbar and bounced over...LB Erroll Thompson made a season-high 12 tackles to lead the team...Fabien Lovett had a half-sack, the first of his career.