OXFORD – It seems that Ole Miss came out of a 15-10 loss to Memphis in good shape on the injury front thought junior wide receiver Braylon Sanders may beg to differ.
He left the game with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for this week against Arkansas.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke reported no other injuries.
Senior offensive tackle Alex Givens missed all of camp with a back injury but played about half the Rebels’ 52 snaps at Memphis.
He experienced no setback and is expected to practice and play this week.
Sanders is one of two returning receivers with more than four catches last season.
Penalty plays submitted to SEC
Luke has submitted two officiating calls to the SEC office for review, one of them the roughint the passer call against outside linebacker Sam Williams.
Williams had a facemask on the same first-quarter drive that resulted in Memphis’ first touchdown.
After plays are submitted to the SEC office a video review is returned to the coaches. Luke is particularly concerned with the roughing the passer call.
“It wasn’t for being late. It was for potentially driving him into the ground. I’d like to hear an explanation of it for sure,” Luke said.
Corral’s debut
Redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral was named the starter in the spring and remained No. 1 in camp with three true freshmen behind him.
The only quarterback to play, Corral was 9 for 19 passing for 93 yards with an interception.
“There were a couple of things that he had been really good with decision-wise that maybe weren’t on point,” offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez said. “They did a good job of making some things look like one thing when they were really another thing.”
Rodriguez remains confident in Corral.
“He’s learning the offense. It was the first game in that. Every time we play a live game he’ll grow from it, and that’s the part I’m excited about.”
Knox shines
Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Luke Knox, the brother of former Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox, had three tackles and two tackles for loss.
He appeared in only one game last year against Southern Illinois.
If not for an off-season injury there would have been more buzz around Knox in camp, defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre said.
“Luke had an excellent spring, and then he hurt his hamstring at the end of summer workouts. It wouldn’t quite heal, so he missed the first two weeks of camp. That’s what you didn’t hear anybody talking about him.”
Knox was rated a three-star prospect and was ranked the No. 54 player in Tennessee by 247Sports.com.
“He’s athletic, he can run. He understands the game, and he’s gotten bigger. I think Luke’s going to be a really, really good player,” MacIntyre said.