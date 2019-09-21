OXFORD • Braylon Sanders, the most experienced receiver on the Ole Miss roster, played for the first time since the season opener and turned in a couple of big catches.
Sanders, a junior, injured his hamstring in that first game at Memphis. He was not full go in practice until this week.
On a day in which Ole Miss receivers were involved more than any other time this season, Sanders had a career-high five catches for 73 yards including a 40-yard gain on first down from the Rebels’ 25 in the third quarter.
Sophomore Elijah Moore led all receivers with 11 catches for 102 yards.
The catches were the first of the season for Sanders, who had none before leaving the game at Memphis.
Sanders had 16 catches for 271 yards and a touchdown last season.
Prince’s playing time
Freshman cornerback Deantre Prince continues to see his playing time increase.
Prince has worked his way into a rotation as a second-team cornerback, and his second-quarter interception of Cal quarterback Chase Garbers produced the only turnover of the game.
Prince also had one solo tackle.
A three-star recruit by most services, Prince played high school ball at Charleston. He’s appeared in every game this season.
The interception was the first of his career.
Struggling with Weaver
Cal inside linebacker Evan Weaver had 18 tackles earlier this season when the Bears won 20-19 at then-No. 14 Washington. He was all over the field against Ole Miss, finishing with 22 tackles and two QB pressures.
Key Drive
After falling behind 28-13, Ole Miss forced punts on Cal’s last four possessions, none bigger than the final drive that gave the Rebels a late chance. Cal got a quick first down after the Jerrion Ealy touchdown but ran just three plays after that before punting the Rebels back to the 10.
Key Number – 67 percent
Cal was 50 percent on all of its third-down attempts, but the Bears were 4 for 6 – 67 percent on third downs of 9 yards or more.
Next Game
The Rebels return to the road for the first time since the season opener when the face Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is 2:30, and the game will air on CBS.
Quotable
“It’s a tough loss, really disappointing for our kids. I thought they fought their hearts out. We made too many mistakes to win.” – Ole Miss coach Matt Luke
Rebel Ramblings
Ole Miss held Cal to a season-low 60 rushing yards. It’s the third-straight game the Rebels have held an opponent to fewer than 100 rushing yards and the first time a streak like that has happened since 2008. … Junior TE D’Vaughn Pennamon, a former running back, was back deep for kickoffs along with Ealy. … Junior college transfer Lakia Henry had 11 tackles, the first double-digit game of his career. … The Rebels struggled to pressure Chase Garbers much of the game but finished with four sacks. … Outside linebacker Sam Williams posted a career-high seven tackles.