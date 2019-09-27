djr-2019-09-28-sport-tcps-herrod-twp1

TCPS receiver John Avery Herrod helped send Friday night’s game with Noxapater to overtime with a 16-yard scoring catch on the final play of regulation.

TUPELO Khi Holiday passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more after halftime Friday, but it wasn’t enough to lead Tupelo Christian Prep to an upset of Noxapater, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A.

Raheem Hathorn sprinted straight ahead from 10 yards out on the Tigers’ first play of overtime, and Noxapater completed the 2-point conversion for a 35-33 win at TCPS.

Noxapater quarterback KD Carter ran in for the decisive two points.

Holiday passed 9 1/2 yards to John Avery Herrod on the Eagles’ (4-2, 1-2 Division 2-1A) first play of overtime. With the ball inside the 1, Holiday took a rare snap from under center and ran off right tackle for the touchdown.

TCPS led 33-27, its first lead of the game.

Noxapater (5-1, 3-0) led 21-6 at halftime on the strength of a ground game powered by Hathorn and Carter, who made tacklers miss and often moved the pile forward.

The Eagles slowed that momentum in the second half.

“We’re in good shape. I think our endurance kicked in and our kids … they wanted to protect their home field,” TCPS coach Shaune Holiday said. “Our kids played hard.”

Noxapater didn’t score but burned 5 minutes, 7 seconds on its first drive of the third quarter. When the Eagles finally stopped the drive on downs, Holiday passed 5 yards to Herrod for the points after scrambling and reversing his field to keep the play alive. That capped an 86-yard drive.

Holiday’s 6-yard rushing touchdown made it 21-19 with 7:06 remaining.

Noxapater scored on a 1-yard run by Chase Ray, but after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty could not convert a 35-yard PAT.

TCPS forced the overtime when Holiday passed 16 yards to Herrod on the second of two untimed downs at the end of regulation, then scored on the two-point conversion.

Extra Points

Turning Point: Holiday’s 19-yard scramble on fourth-down from the TCPS 40 kept alive the final drive of regulation.

Point Man: Holiday ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and was 16 for 27 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Talking Point: “It’s all about being a competitor. He hates to lose more than he loves to win.”– TCPS coach Shaune Holiday on his son and the Eagles’ quarterback, Khi Holiday.Notes

• Noxapater did not attempt a pass.

• TCPS nearly converted an onside kick in the third quarter.

• Hathorn and Carter both surpassed 100 yards rushing in the first half.

