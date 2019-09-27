TUPELO • Khi Holiday passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more after halftime Friday, but it wasn’t enough to lead Tupelo Christian Prep to an upset of Noxapater, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A.
Raheem Hathorn sprinted straight ahead from 10 yards out on the Tigers’ first play of overtime, and Noxapater completed the 2-point conversion for a 35-33 win at TCPS.
Noxapater quarterback KD Carter ran in for the decisive two points.
Holiday passed 9 1/2 yards to John Avery Herrod on the Eagles’ (4-2, 1-2 Division 2-1A) first play of overtime. With the ball inside the 1, Holiday took a rare snap from under center and ran off right tackle for the touchdown.
TCPS led 33-27, its first lead of the game.
Noxapater (5-1, 3-0) led 21-6 at halftime on the strength of a ground game powered by Hathorn and Carter, who made tacklers miss and often moved the pile forward.
The Eagles slowed that momentum in the second half.
“We’re in good shape. I think our endurance kicked in and our kids … they wanted to protect their home field,” TCPS coach Shaune Holiday said. “Our kids played hard.”
Noxapater didn’t score but burned 5 minutes, 7 seconds on its first drive of the third quarter. When the Eagles finally stopped the drive on downs, Holiday passed 5 yards to Herrod for the points after scrambling and reversing his field to keep the play alive. That capped an 86-yard drive.
Holiday’s 6-yard rushing touchdown made it 21-19 with 7:06 remaining.
Noxapater scored on a 1-yard run by Chase Ray, but after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty could not convert a 35-yard PAT.
TCPS forced the overtime when Holiday passed 16 yards to Herrod on the second of two untimed downs at the end of regulation, then scored on the two-point conversion.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Holiday’s 19-yard scramble on fourth-down from the TCPS 40 kept alive the final drive of regulation.
Point Man: Holiday ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and was 16 for 27 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “It’s all about being a competitor. He hates to lose more than he loves to win.”– TCPS coach Shaune Holiday on his son and the Eagles’ quarterback, Khi Holiday.Notes
• Noxapater did not attempt a pass.
• TCPS nearly converted an onside kick in the third quarter.
• Hathorn and Carter both surpassed 100 yards rushing in the first half.