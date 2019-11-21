BIGGERSVILLE • The Noxapater Tigers, like they have done all season, ran the ball over and over again on Thursday night.
Noxapater beat Biggersville, 49-26, in the second round of the MHSAA Class 1A playoffs.
Noxapater advances to play the winner of tonight’s Baldwyn- Nanih Waiya game while Biggersville’s season comes to an end.
Noxapater (12-2) rushed 42 times in the game for 312 yards. Quarterback KD Carter had 137 yards and five rushing touchdowns while running back Raheem Hathorn had 164 yards and one touchdown.
“Their line just absolutely blew our defense up,” Biggersville coach Stan Platt said. “We knew their offensive line was good, but they just flat out kicked our tails. They beat us up front and those backs are so good.”
Noxapater started its first drive on the Lions’ 12-yard line after a bad snap on a punt. Three plays later, the Tigers went up 8-0 on Carter’s first touchdown.
Biggersville (10-2) then scored on a pass by Quinton Knight to Zae Davis, but Hathorn countered with a 60-yard touchdown run to put Noxapater up 16-6.
On Noxapater’s next possession, Hathorn had a 55-yard run that set up Carter’s second touchdown run to go up 22-6.
“KD Carter and Raheem Hathorn have been big for us all year and it was no different tonight,” Noxapater coach Casey Orr said. “Some of the runs in the first half that Raheem had in the first half were unbelievable.”
Quinton Knight scored three more touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, but couldn’t keep up with Noxapater. Biggersville cut the lead to 22-12 late in the second quarter, but Carter followed that with three rushing touchdowns and a 45-yard pick-six to close the game.
Extra points
Turning Point: With 1:23 left in the first quarter, Hathorn broke off a 60-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up by double digits for the rest of the game. On the run, he broke four tackles.
Point Man: Carter finished with six total touchdowns – five rushing and one interception return.
Talking Point: “Those guys are great kids and I’m going to miss them. Two of them were with me for four years and they were big contributors in laying the foundation of Biggersville football.” – Platt said of his three seniors.
Notes
• Knight’s three touchdown passes set a career high.
• Noxapater was called for 14 penalties.
• Noxapater did not attempt a pass.