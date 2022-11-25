Noxubee-Amory box score Deon Blanchard Deon Blanchard Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Noxubee Co. 52, Amory 51Noxubee Co.;0;24;0;20;8;-;52Amory;21;7;0;16;7;-;511st QuarterA- Charleston French 7 run (Dylan Thompson kick), 10:54A- French 14 run (Thompson kick), 4:41A- French 10 run (Thompson kick), 3:062nd QuarterN- Quantarrion Harrington 5 run (Harrington 2-pt run), 11:55N- Anthony Little 65 pass from Kamario Taylor (Lamar Stewart 2-pt run), 10:10A- Jaydon Allred 10 pass from Jatarian Ware (Thompson kick), :47N- Little 19 pass from Taylor (Stewart 2-pt run), :14th QuarterN- Stewart 3 run, 9:56A- Ware 37 run (Walker Maranto 2-pt pass to Thompson), 8:59A- French 14 run (Ware 2-pt pass to James Conner), 4:33N- Stewart 1 run (Stewart 2-pt run), 3:17N- Little 6 pass from Stewart, :10OTA- Ware 10 run (Thompson kick)N- Taylor 10 pass from Dequadrion Welch (Harrington 2-pt pass to Ahmad Hairston) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lamar Stewart Pass Sport Anthony Little Kamario Taylor Dylan Thompson Maranto Run Deon Blanchard Sports Editor Deon is the Sports Editor of the Monroe Journal. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Deon Blanchard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters