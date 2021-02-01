RIPLEY • Almost a month ago, it was New Albany fresh out of quarantine and suffering a loss to Division 1-4A rival Ripley in its first game back.
Monday night, the Bulldogs were able to serve the same result with a 47-38 win over the No. 7-ranked Tigers, who are coming off a 10-day layoff.
A.I. Nugent was the spark for the Bulldogs (10-8, 5-2) in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his game-high 16 points in the final period, including eight-straight points as part of a 10-0 run.
“I knew they were fresh off quarantine, so I knew they were probably a little bit out of shape,” said Nugent. “We played well in transition. We got the rebound and pushed it, and that’s basically where the points came from.”
It was New Albany's first win over the Tigers (13-4, 4-2) in its last 11 meetings, and its first win at Ripley since 2015.
It was a rough shooting night for both teams. New Albany was just 18 of 50 (36%) from the floor, and the Tigers were 13 of 41 (31.7%) from the field. The two teams were a combined 1 of 18 from 3-point range.
“I thought our defense was really good tonight, and it gave us a chance,” New Albany head coach Scotty Shettles said.
New Albany had a chance to run away with the game in the second quarter, leading 16-7, but Ripley junior LaTrell Vance went on a personal 11-0 run to give the Tigers their first lead of the game with 2:10 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs responded to close the half on a 6-0 run, taking a 22-18 lead into the break.
Vance led Ripley with 15 points and six rebounds.
Kamron Carter scored 10 points in the win for New Albany. Senior center Trey Berry had six points, six rebounds and seven blocks.
“I thought he dominated the paint,” Shettles said of Berry.
(G) New Albany 49, Ripley 40: Ashanti High led the Lady Bulldogs (8-11, 2-5) with 26 points.
Freshman Alorian Story totaled 22 points for the No. 9-ranked Lady Tigers (12-7, 3-4).
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Ripley led 30-29 with 7:29 to go before New Albany answered with a 10-0 run, including eight-straight points from Nugent for the 39-30 lead with 3:11 left.
Point Maker: Nugent was 6 of 6 from the free throw line, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Talking Point: “In a game like that, where it’s low-scoring, every possession is magnified, and New Albany was able to capitalize.” – Ripley head coach Adam Kirk