COVID-19 has hit Okolona’s football team.
The Chieftains had to cancel tonight’s Division 2-1A home game versus Hamilton after one positive test within the team on Friday. Because they must quarantine for two weeks, they’ll also lose next week’s division game at Vardaman.
Both games will count as losses for Okolona (1-3, 0-2).
The Chieftains are scheduled to return to the field Oct. 16 with a home game against Smithville. However, that game could also be lost due to the fact that Okolona will not have been able to hold any practices leading up to it.
This is the second time the Chieftains have been affected by the coronavirus. They were forced to halt summer workouts in July due to close contact protocols.
Hamilton was able to quickly replace Okolona with Hatley. The rivals were originally scheduled to meet in the season opener before the pandemic forced a delayed start to the season.