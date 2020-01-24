OXFORD – For the second time in a week Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has named a defensive line coach.
The school announced Meridian native and 24-year veteran Deke Adams to the position late Friday afternoon.
The move comes after Kiffin thought he’d secured the position last Friday with Freddie Roach, the Rebels’ defensive line coach of the past three seasons.
However, Roach, after having assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator titles added, left for Alabama early in the week.
Adams coached last season at Mississippi State after spending much of his career in the Carolina.
He was hired by Steve Spurrier to coach defensive line at South Carolina and spent the 2016 season at East Carolina after he was not retained on Will Muschamp’s staff.
Adams’ first season at South Carolina was the final season for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
Ole Miss recently secured a commitment from Clowney’s cousin, four-star end Demon Clowney.
Adams has had two different stints at North Carolina and earlier in his career coached at North Carolina A&T where he also served as defensive coordinator.
He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Miss where he also played defensive line.
Adams coached his alma mater’s defensive front from 2009-2001.
Adams’ first coaching job was in 1997 at Jacksonville State.
He becomes the second member of former MSU coach Joe Moorhead’s staff to land with Kiffin at Ole Miss. Kiffin earlier named ex-MSU assistant Terrell Buckley as the Rebels’ cornerbacks coach.