OXFORD – Ole Miss has announced a football game with Alcorn State, the first football meeting for Ole Miss with an historically black college and university (HBCU) school.
Located in Lorman, Alcorn State is a long-standing member of the SWAC.
The game has been in works for sometime, said Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter, who has had discussions with Alcorn State AD Derek Horne, a former Ole Miss basketball player and administrator.
The game will take place on Sept. 9, 2028.
Alcorn State has won back-to-back SWAC championships and has played in the title game in four of the last six years.
The Braves in 2020 are aiming for a third-straight season with at least nine wins.