OXFORD – Ole Miss has announced the addition of Tom Kleinlein has deputy athletics director, the lead assistant for athletics director Keith Carter.
Kleinlein will oversee external affairs and day-to-day football activities.
A native of Inwood, New York, Kleinlein spent the last seven years as athletics director at Georgia Southern where he oversaw the program’s transition from the FCS level to the Division I Sun Belt Conference.
At Georgia Southern Kleinlein negotiated multimedia rights deals, oversaw facilities renovations in excess of $36 million and helped lead three consecutive years of record athletic contributions.
“We are excited to add an administrator of Tom’s credentials to our team,” Carter said. “Having sat in the athletics director seat, Tom brings a valuable perspective and the experience to manage all areas related to our external operation and football program.”