Ole Miss has added two more down-the-road football games.
The University of South Alabama announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to terms for a home-and-home series with the Rebels.
The Sun Belt Conference team will travel to Oxford on Sept. 2, 2028 with Ole Miss playing in Mobile on Sept. 1, 2029.
It will be the first trip to Mobile for Ole Miss and the first time the Rebels will play a Sun Belt team on the road since winning 35-17 at Arkansas State in 2001.
Ole Miss defeated South Alabama 47-27 in Oxford in 2017, the only previous game in the series.