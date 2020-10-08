Saturday's game between Ole Miss and No. 2 Alabama will have a later kickoff time of 6:30 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled for 5 p.m., but athletics director Keith Carter said the made the change in the interest of safety as Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana coast before an expected turn toward Mississippi.
The game will air on ESPN as originally planned.
"We will be prepared to make any other necessary operational adjustments to ensure a safe game-day environment," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said.
Parking lots will open at 3:30, and stadium gates will open at 4:30.
For more information visit olemissgameday.com.