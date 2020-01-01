I tried to stay true to positions for this Ole Miss All-Decade team but did exercise some latitude.
Many of the selections were no-brainers, but as always there were tough decisions like leaving off Scottie Phillips at running back and DK Metcalf at wide receiver.
Metcalf has unbelievable physical ability and would have put up videogame-like numbers at Ole Miss had he been healthy for most of his career. Unfortunately he was not, and his numbers paled in comparison to Donte Moncrief’s.
I would like to have had room for more wide receivers.
Ultimately this team is about what a player accomplished at Ole Miss, not about pro potential or what expectations said a player should have accomplished.
It was that thinking that put Issac Gross ahead of Robert Nkemdiche on the defensive line.
It was fun to include the “heart” guys like Gross, Mike Hilton and Jaylen Walton, guys who played with effort and consistency.
I considered skipping the punt return position since no one has really excelled there since Marshay Green, and he narrowly missed the decade.
Elijah Moore made it by virtue of his 55-yard return at Auburn.
Offense
QB
Chad Kelly 2015-16
RB
Jordan Wilkins 2014-17
Brandon Bolden 2008-11
WR
A.J. Brown 2016-18
Laquon Treadwell 2013-15
Donte Moncrief 2011-13
TE
Evan Engram 2013-16
OT
Laremy Tunsil 2013-15
Greg Little 2016-18
OG
Javon Patterson 2015-18
Fahn Cooper 2014-15
C
Sean Rawlings 2015-18
All-Purpose
Jaylen Walton 2012-15
Defense
DT
Issac Gross 2012-16
Benito Jones 2016-19
DE
Marquise Haynes 2014-17
C.J. Johnson 2011-15
LB
DeMarquis Gates 2014-17
LB
Mohamed Sanogo 2017-
Jonathan Cornell 2006-10
CB
Senquez Golson 2011-14
Mike Hilton 2012-15
S
Tony Conner 2013-16
Cody Prewitt 2011-14
Specialists
K
Gary Wunderlich 2014-17
P
Tyler Campbell 2009-13
KR
Jaylen Walton 2012-15
PR
Elijah Moore 2018-