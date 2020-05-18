Ole Miss has announced a home-and-home football series with Southern Cal for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
The Rebels will play at USC in 2025 with the Trojans playing the return game the next season.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was the USC coach from 2010-2013.
In other scheduling news, talks are ongoing that could move the Rebels’ 2020 season opener against Baylor at NRG Stadium in Houston to Sunday, Sept. 6. It’s currently scheduled for Sept. 5.
“USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we are excited to finalize this series,” Kiffin said. “This will showcase two of college football’s greatest gamedays, and we look forward to this meeting down the road.”
Kiffin was 28-15 at USC. He was fired after the fifth game of the 2013 season.
Kiffin also spent six years as a USC assistant under Pete Carroll.
Kiffin’s good friend, Ed Orgeron, was named head coach at Ole Miss in November of 2004 after serving as assistant head coach and defensive line coach under Carroll.
Ole Miss completed a two-game contract with Pac-12 member California last year.
The Rebels played at Cal in 2017, and the Bears were in Oxford last year winning 28-20.
Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee made his college debut there and nearly rallied the Rebels in the fourth quarter.
Plumlee had a 47-yard run on a drive that ended with Jerrion Ealy’s 15-yard touchdown to make it 28-20.
He drove the Rebels to the Cal 1 before being held for no gain on the last play of the game.
The 2025 game will be the first meeting between Ole Miss and USC and the third time for the Rebels to play football in California. They won at Fresno State in 2011.