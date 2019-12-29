OXFORD – Ole Miss closes out the most successful decade in program history with an afternoon tip against Tennessee Tech today.
The Rebels and Golden Eagles will start at 3 at The Pavilion. Streaming is available through ESPN platforms, but there will be no live television for the game.
Ole Miss, with coaches Andy Kennedy and Kermit Davis, has compiled a 203-165 record with three NCAA Tournament trips – one by Davis in his debut season last year – and four NIT appearances.
Ole Miss leads the series against Tennessee Tech 6-1 and currently enjoys a five-game win streak that dates back to 1979.
Tennessee Tech (3-9) has lost three straight, most recently 89-76 against Western Carolina on Dec. 21.
That same day Ole Miss defeated Southeastern Louisiana 83-76 in its most recent game. The Rebels have won their last three. The Rebels, struggling at times offensively earlier this season, have averaged 82.6 in wins over Cal State-Bakersfield, Middle Tennessee and Southeastern
Rebels junior college transfer center Khadim Sy scored a career-high 20 points last week and is averaging 13.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over his last four games.