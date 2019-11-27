Ole Miss will try to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the Rebels take on Penn State today at 4 p.m. at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The game will air on ESPN2 and is part of the NIT Tip-Off. The Rebels will face either Oklahoma State or Syracuse on Friday.
Ole Miss erased 15 points from a 16-point, second-half deficit but lost 87-86 at No. 16 Memphis on Saturday.
Senior guard Breein Tyree led Ole Miss with 24 points. He had seven points before the game was 3 minutes old and 12 in the last 4:22.
Penn State (5-0), which went 14-18 last season, is No. 30 in the KenPom.com power ratings, the No. 7-rated team in the Big 10.
The Nittany Lions also found themselves with a big second-half deficit on Saturday but were able to complete the comeback in a 58-56 win over Yale.
Penn State had a 16-2 run over the last 5:38 and didn’t take its first lead until inside the final minute.
Penn State is averaging 82.4 points led by 6-foot-8 forward Lamar Stevens at 16.8 a game.
Looking for more
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said he hopes to see more from sophomore forwards Blake Hinson and KJ Buffen this week.
Hinson made his season debut at Memphis with 15 points in 21 minutes.
Hinson missed the first four games of the season recovering from what has been called a blood disorder.
“For a guy that hadn’t had contact since Aug. 8 it was pretty good. He jumped up and shot a couple of balls he shouldn’t have, but his heart’s always in the right place. You give him two or three more weeks, and he’ll really help our team,” Davis said.
Hinson, who started 31 games as a freshman, was 5 for 9 from the floor, 4 for 7 from 3-point range.
Buffen has been the Rebels’ best rebounder and top inside scorer early this season but has struggled with foul trouble. He had 13 points and six rebounds but wasn’t available for the Rebels’ frantic comeback as he fouled out with 10 minutes, 10 seconds remaining.
“KJ can’t stay out of foul trouble. He’s done it in mid-major games at home, he did it today. He’s our leading rebounder always in about 20 minutes, but he’s got to keep himself on the floor,” Davis said.