HOUSTON – The 2020 Texas Kickoff featuring Ole Miss vs. Baylor is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Sept. 6, the schools announced on Monday.
The game, to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, had been scheduled for Sept. 5. It is slated to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule, airing on an ESPN network.
A kickoff time has not been announced.
The game will mark the debut of new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
“As preparations continue in hopes of starting the 2020 athletics season as scheduled, we are excited to see Ole Miss showcased on this national stage as our football program begins a new era under Coach Kiffin’s leadership,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said. “With decisions and planning surrounding the college football season ongoing, we hope the Ole Miss family is able to make their plans to join us in Houston, particularly our large family of Texas Rebels."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that his state's sports stadiums can operate at 50 percent.
That would leave room for roughly 36,000 fans at NRG Stadium.