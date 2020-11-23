OXFORD – Ole Miss men’s basketball will have to wait until almost mid-December to begin its season.
The school announced Monday morning that the because of positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing it has paused basketball activities until Dec. 7.
The Justin Reed Classic and the Dec. 5 game against Memphis have been cancelled.
The Rebels are now scheduled to begin play Dec. 12 against North Carolina-Wilmington at The Pavilion.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The school did not respond to requests for player COVID information in the days to follow.
Ole Miss had been set to open the season Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Central Arkansas in the first of three games in the event named for the late former Rebels’ star.
Ole Miss was to play Jackson State on Thursday and Arkansas State on Friday.
The Memphis game had also been scheduled for The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
The basketball program had been largely unaffected by COVID-19 during summer and early fall workouts.
The cancellations will leave Ole Miss with just the UNCW game at home before going on the road to face Middle Tennessee State on Dec. 16.