OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin did not conduct his weekly Zoom call with local media Monday.
The school said it was canceling the news conference as the team remains in its COVID-19 lockdown.
Amid an increase in positive cases Ole Miss on Friday announced a pause in football activities until at least Wednesday.
Shortly after that announcement the SEC released its updated football schedule for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 with the Rebels making up previously postponed games against Texas A&M and LSU.
This week’s game at Texas A&M has since been set for a 7 p.m. start to appear on CBS.
If it is played Ole Miss will presumably take on the Aggies will only three days of practice.
Texas A&M is currently No. 5 with Florida No. 6 in the college football playoff rankings.
Ole Miss has said that Kiffin’s regular Wednesday Zoom call remains on go.
The Rebels (4-4) have won their last three games, their first such streak since closing 2015 with wins against LSU, Mississippi State then Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl.
The Aggies (7-1) have lost only at Alabama in Week 2. They’ve won their last six including 31-20 on Saturday in a fourth-quarter comeback at Auburn.
Ole Miss lost 24-17 against Texas A&M in Oxford last season. The Rebels have lost the last three in the series.
Before that Ole Miss won three-straight in the series including 2014 and 2016 in College Station, wins that were later vacated by an NCAA ruling.