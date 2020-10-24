OXFORD – Auburn was reeling, but the Ole Miss Rebels didn’t have the strength for one final shove.
Once the reason for hope the Ole Miss offense was unable to make the key plays late in a 35-28 loss to unranked Auburn before a crowd of 15,037 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday.
The beleaguered Rebels’ defense, struggling first from a sting of poor performances and more recently by depth issues brought on by COVID-19 and injuries, gave the Rebels the ball near mid-field with a one-point lead and 4 minutes, 50 seconds left in the game.
Ole Miss (1-4) went three-and-out and punted back to Auburn which covered 80 yards in 74 seconds, the last 42 when wide receiver Seth Williams got past Ole Miss cornerback Keidron Smith, and there was no safety help.
As Auburn (3-2) worked to subtract the deep ball Ole Miss was more patient and successful in the run game with 283 yards and 5.5 yards per carry.
However, Auburn was patient too and got big plays from its key players like Williams and running back Tank Bigsby who had 129 yards and two touchdowns.
One potentially game-changing play went against Ole Miss with an unlucky bounce.
The Rebels had gone ahead 28-27 on a 5-yard run by Jerrion Ealy. The ensuing kickoff went between the legs of Auburn’s Shaun Shivers. Officials ruled the ball did not touch Shivers which meant it was a touchback for Auburn and not a fumble recovered by Ole Miss.
Officials gave the play a quick replay glance but did not stop play and study it further.
“It’s a very disappointing loss, different from the other ones because having the lead late means you’re controlling the game. It’s tougher to swallow,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “The offense has the ball, you make three first downs, make them use their timeouts and win the game. It’s everything you want.”
The Rebels got a huge third-down stop on a pass break-up by Miles Battle, a receiver who moved to the other side this week, to force Auburn to punt from its 15 with under 5 minutes left.
Kiffin had his running quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the game, but on second-and-10 from the 45 Plumlee was dropped for a 5-yard loss.
Kiffin said Plumlee made a wrong read on the play.
“John was so excited and wanted tod make a play and pulled the ball on the zone read. He’s so competitive,” Kiffin said. “When the end’s wide you hand it off.”
The Rebels were unable to convert a third-and-15 when Corral’s pass to Dontario Drummond was 5 yards short.
Soon after Nix found Williams in coverage against Smith.
“We were in a coverage that was supposed to have somebody over the top, but it looked like the safety slipped,” linebacker Jacquez Jones said. “After that he was gone.”
The Rebels began their final drive from their own 25 with 1:11 left.
They reached the Auburn 29 with 8 seconds left. Auburn had dropped multiple players as safeties, and Corral found tight end Kenny Yeboah running in stride at the 10.
Yeboah didn’t get a chance to break tackles as he did on a 60-yard play earlier in the game because he dropped the ball.
“Maybe he would have slipped a tackle. We would have at least been closer to the end zone,” Corral said. “I know he was hurting after the game. I went to him and told him, ‘It’s how you respond,’ and left it at that.”