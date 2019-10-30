OXFORD – Former FedEx executive Mike Glenn, who co-chaired Ole Miss search committees for football coach in 2011 and athletics director in 2012, will now chair the school’s search for its next vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
Ole Miss chancellor Glenn Boyce Wednesday announced a seven-person committee comprised fully of Ole Miss alumni. The group includes representation from the faculty, the alumni and former athletes.
Archie Manning, perhaps the school’s most famous football alum, will serve in an advisory capacity to the committee and to Boyce. Manning chaired the 2011 and 2012 committees with Glenn.
The position became available in May when former athletics director Ross Bjork accepted the same position at Texas A&M.
Keith Carter, a former Ole Miss basketball player who had been working in athletic fund-raising, has served as interim athletics director since Bjork’s departure. He will be a candidate for the permanent position.
A professional search firm will be secured but has not been announced.
No timetable has been set for the committee to present a candidate to Boyce.
The other members of the committee include:
David Delluci, an Ole Miss baseball All-American who had a 13-year Major League Baseball career and now works as an analyst for The SEC Network.
Peggie Gillom-Granderson, a women’s basketball All-American at Ole Miss who now lives in Oxford and works with the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter.
Jesse Mitchell, a former football player and law firm executive in Ridgeland.
David Morris, a former football player who now heads a quarterback and athletic training company.
Ron Rychlak, law professor and faculty member since 1987.
Wesley Walls, Pontotoc native, former football All-American and five-time NFL Pro Bowler.