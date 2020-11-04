Ole Miss has finalized its non-conference schedule for men’s basketball.
The Rebels will begin play Nov. 25-27 at home in the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic.
The four-team event will also welcome Central Arkansas, Arkansas State and Jackson State to The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
The Rebels will open with Central Arkansas on Day 1 followed by Jackson State and Arkansas State.
Times have not been announced.
The remainder of the non-conference schedule includes Memphis, North Carolina-Wilmington and Tennessee-Martin for December home games, road games at Middle Tennessee State and Dayton.
The Rebels will face Wichita State in Oxford on Jan. 2.
The SEC schedule has not been announced.
Non-Conference Schedule
Nov. 25;Central Arkansas
Nov. 26;Jackson State
Nov. 27;Arkansas State
Dec. 5;Memphis
Dec. 12;North Carolina-Wilmington
Dec. 16;at Middle Tennessee State
Dec. 19;at Dayton
Dec. 22;UT Martin
Jan. 2;Wichita State