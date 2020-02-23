OXFORD – No. 17 Ole Miss backed another solid pitching performance with a monster fifth inning to win 13-3 and complete a sweep of Xavier Sunday before an announced crowd of 7,966 at Swayze Field.
The run-rule game ended on a two-run home run by Hayden Leatherwood in the bottom of the eighth. It was the third hit of the day for Leatherwood who had four RBIs.
After back-to-back shutouts in Games 1 and 2 Rebels pitchers were scoreless in five of the first six innings in Game 3.
In the bottom of the fifth the offense unloaded and secured the Rebels’ sixth-straight win, their first sweep.
While there's often talk of "contagious hitting" in baseball it can be that way for pitchers too.
"You start to get some confidence, and when they talk about being contagious that's it," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "Somebody breaks the ice, and it makes it easier for the next guy. There are times that you get streaky and really pitch it well. Certainly we did this weekend."
Freshman right-hander Derek Diamond earned his first win with a run on three hits, no walks and six strikeouts. He pitched five innings.
Shortstop Anthony Servideo had two hits, one of them a two-run home run in his second at-bat of the fifth.
Xavier starter Griffin Lanoue, a right-hander, kept the Rebels in check and briefly pitched with a lead when eight-hole hitter Kody Darcy homered off Diamond with one out in the third.
It put the Muskateers (2-4) on the board for the first time in the series and ended a string of 21 1/3 scoreless innings by Ole Miss pitching.
The Rebels (6-1) tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run to straight-away center by Cael Baker, his fourth of the year.
Lanoue retired the Rebels in order the fourth before giving way to Ethan Bosacker who started the fifth but would not finish it.
The Rebels put up eight runs on six hits and two walks in the fifth, all courtesy of Bosacker.
Shawn Hepler faced one batter and got the final out of the inning.
Servideo and Justin Bench walked to begin the fifth, and Tyler Keenan’s double off the left field wall gave the Rebels a 3-1 lead. Keenan took third on a fly ball by Baker and scored on another by Hayden Dunhurst.
The Rebels would go on to add five runs with two outs with home runs by Peyton Chatagnier and Servideo among the hits.
Ole Miss sent 11 to the plate in the inning.
"We've had lot of weekends like this if you look back at the fall and how we performed," Diamond said. "From the first weekend of intrasquads we knew we were going to be pretty solid. We're just going out there showing that we can do it. We're confident in ourselves."