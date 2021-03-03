OXFORD – Ole Miss put up seven runs in the first inning and cruised to a 12-1 seven-inning win over Jackson State at Swayze Field Wednesday night.
The win is the second of the mid-week as the No. 4-ranked Rebels (7-2) defeated Memphis 16-4 Tuesday night. They host Belmont this weekend.
The seven quick runs came on only two hits as Jackson State pitchers struggled to throw the ball in the strike zone.
JSU pitchers issued 10 walks for the game.
Ole Miss pitchers walked none and struck out 13.
Tyler Myers got the win as he faced the minimum in two innings of work. He threw 17 pitches, 14 strikes.
The Rebels had only seven hits, three from Hayden Leatherwood and two from Kevin Graham.
Tim Elko had a two-run home run.