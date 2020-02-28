Doug Nikhazy gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings, and Tyler Keenan had a two-run home run to lead the Rebels to a 6-2 win on Day 1 of the Keith LeClair Classic.
The Rebels (8-1) take on host No. 21 East Carolina tomorrow at 3:30.
The Rebels had only six hits and no one with multiple hits.
Keenan’s home run gave Ole Miss a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, and it never trailed.
Cael Baker did not have a hit but had two RBIs.
Hayden Leatherwood got the start at designated hitter High Point right-hander Harrison Smith and was 0 for 5 with three strikeouts.
Austin Miller and Taylor Broadway each pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings behind Nikhazy.
Miller allowed three hits, Broadway one. Neither walked a batter.