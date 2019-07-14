A few notes and thoughts on the Ole Miss preseason depth chart …
Offense
With three of last year’s starters in NFL camps wide receiver will be a land of opportunity for players trying to get on the field.
I like seeing redshirt freshman Demarcus Gregory at No. 2 behind Braylon Sanders. Gregory, when healthy, has really looked the part of a physical receiver. The problem is he hasn’t been healthy much. Maybe that changes for Gregory this camp. We’ll see. …
Tylan Knight is listed second at slot receiver behind Elijah Moore. Knight worked with the running backs in the spring but also got some work in the slot. He can play anywhere.
Knight working with receivers in camp is a look at what Matt Luke and Rich Rodriguez think they have with Jerrion Ealy at running back.
I like the running back position with this team. Scottie Phillips is one of the best backs in the conference, and Isaiah Woullard was more than adequate as a backup last year. Woullard exceeded the expectations of many simply by running hard and moving the pile. His speed and strength may keep him from pushing his ceiling much higher, but he is an experienced contributor who can make plays and provide depth.
It remains to be seen what D’Vaughn Pennamon can add. Can he recover from major knee surgery and be the strong, physical presence that he was at the end of 2016? Pennamon is listed at 5-11, 216. That’s 22 pounds below his listed weight in 2016. He’s not listed on the two-deep.
Neither is Ealy, but that could change early in the season.
Closing out at receiver, it looks like a camp battle developing between redshirt freshman Miles Battle and junior college transfer Dontario Drummond for the starting spot at the second split end.
The starting line from left to right is tackle Bryce Mathews, guard Royce Newman, center Eli Johnson, guard Ben Brown and tackle Alex Givens.
The No. 2 line left to right is tackle Michael Howard, guard Jalen Cunningham, center Samuel Plash, guard Chandler Tuitt and tackle Hamilton Hall.
Offensive line will probably be camp’s most fluid position as far as the two-deep goes.
Defense
Unlike the offense which uses the “or” word at only the Battle-Drummond competition and for the No. 2 QB race between true freshmen Grant Tisdale and Kinkead Dent, or appears at eight of 11 positions on defense.
Four times there appears to be uncertainty among starters, and four times there’s an or between reserves.
I find it interesting that or appears between Benito Jones and Quentin Bivens for the starting nose and between Jaylon Jones and Keidron Smith at one cornerback.
Coaches use this is a motivational tactic to keep first-teamers working hard. That’s probably what’s going on here.
However, if Bivens is that close to starting on the DL that’s only a good thing.
Jaylon Jones is a wild card at DB. Guys often come back from an ACL tear and don’t miss a beat, but that’s not always the case. The Rebels really need a pre-injury Jaylon Jones.
Junior college transfer Jon Haynes is listed as the starter at strong safety. The or has Vernon Dasher, who started nine games last year, closer to CJ Miller than to Haynes.
Armani Linton is back on defense, and he’s listed second to Jalen Julius at free safety. There’s an or between Linton and Kam’Ron White.
Two guys who appear to be solid as starters out the outside linebackers – converted end Qaadir Sheppard and junior college transfer Sam Williams.
Sheppard could be poised to excel as a stand-up linebacker. Williams had an impressive spring.
Behind Williams there’s an or between senior Brenden Williams – once Sam Williams’ teammate at Northeast Community College and redshirt freshman Luke Knox, the brother Dawson Knox. Last year’s tight end, Dawson Knox was drafted in the third round by Buffalo.
Donta Evans and Jacquez Jones are the No. 2 inside linebackers behind Mohamed Sanogo and Willie Hibbler.
Hibbler, a former tight end who has taken a long time to adapt at linebacker, was one of the Rebels' better defensive players at the end of last season.
If Lakia Henry is as good as advertised he'll find a spot in the two-deep somewhere.