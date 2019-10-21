OXFORD - The first day of beer sales at Ole Miss took in $128,000, interim athletics director Keith Carter said.
The school sold 15,400 units at $8 and $9 per unit.
Net sales numbers were not available.
Ole Miss became the seventh SEC school to announce beer sales after conference presidents voted last May to amend an SEC policy in effect since the 1970s by allowing individual schools to make their own decisions.
Domestic and imported beer along with spiked seltzers were sold beneath the east and west side stands but not beneath student seating in the north end zone or in premium seating areas.
Beer will also be sold at basketball and baseball games.