LEXINGTON, Ky. – It’s not the model Mohamed “MoMo” Sanogo wants, but it was the blueprint for success against Big Blue Nation.
The Ole Miss defense gave up 408 rushing yards, and Kentucky had an edge of more than 12 minutes in possession time, but the Rebels came up with three-straight stops in the second half to set the stage for a 42-41 overtime victory, the first under coach Lane Kiffin.
The win breaks two six-game losing streaks, one in SEC play, the other in overtime games.
Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was 24 for 29 passing for 320 yards with four touchdowns and no turnovers.
His last throw was a 3-yarder to slot receiver Elijah Moore on the right side, the overtime touchdown.
Luke Logan’s extra pointed ended the game after Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo missed when the Wildcats scored on the first overtime possession.
Overtime was a far-fetched thought when Kentucky (0-2) led 28-14 and was burning clock in the run game.
The Rebels, however, got stops with a missed 48-yard field goal attempt by Ruffolo, a punt after three downs and a turnover on downs with 9 minutes, 10 seconds left to play.
That was when Sanogo, who was called for a key roughing the passer penalty late in last week’s loss to then-No. 5 Florida, dropped Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson with a 12-yard loss on a sack.
Sanogo wants more from the defense
“Kiffin has the offense ready, but that’s not the type of season we want to have,” he said. “We want to have a season of dominating defense, letting the offense work and getting the ball back to them often.”
Kentucky didn’t only control the pace with its offensive line.
It’s front seven made it hard for the Rebels to run and also pressure Corral in the passing game. The Wildcats had six tackles for loss including a 1-yard drop of running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner in overtime just before Corral passed to Moore for the score.
Corral was often able to avoid pressure and finished as the Rebels’ leading rusher with 51 yards on 13 attempts.
Jerrion Ealy averaged 4.4 yards per carry, Conner 3.1, and both had 1-yard touchdown runs.
The Cats dropped Ealy for a yard loss when the Rebels ran wide on fourth-and-goal from the 1 late in the third quarter.
That tackle for loss preserved a 28-21 Kentucky lead as the Rebels (1-1) left points on the table.
Kiffin tried to spark the run game with John Rhys Plumlee, who played running back and quarterback at various times.
Plumlee finished with 16 yards on five carries and did not attempt a pass. He was not targeted in the passing game.
The Wildcats didn’t pass much, but Wilson was efficient with 14-for-18 accuracy.
Strong safety Jaylon Jones led Ole Miss with 10 tackles.
Kiffin said the Rebels won’t celebrate many more wins if they don’t develop a mean streak.
“We talked at halftime. It wasn’t really a scheme thing,” Kiffin said. “We were missing tackles. Guys were not playing physical up front. We were getting knocked around on both sides of the ball. We’ve got to become more physical. In this conference you can’t be finesse and win a lot.”