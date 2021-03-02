OXFORD – The last time Ole Miss defeated Kentucky Chris Warren got a 3-pointer to fall in the final seconds.
Tuesday night the Rebels got the 3s to drop throughout the game and earned a 70-62 win at The Pavilion.
Warren’s game-winner was 10 years and 11 series games ago.
This time Devontae Shuler had 11 of his team-high 17 points in the second half, and KJ Buffen had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Ole Miss (14-10, 9-8 SEC) closes the regular season at home against Vanderbilt Saturday night at 6.
The Rebels, last in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 28.5 percent, were 8 for 13 from 3-point range.
The surprise of the night was Sammy Hunter who turned in 11 points in 20 minutes, most of them from behind the arc where he was 3 for 5.
“We still have an outside chance at the double-bye. We may not be the bubble team we were a week ago, but there are still postseason implications with every game,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We’re just trying to get our team playing well going into the conference tournament.”
The Rebels had to make it to the finish line without Buffen who fouled out with 4 minutes, 12 seconds left.
The Wildcats (8-15, 7-9 SEC) were effective in denying Shuler the ball in the first half.
Shuler, though, was effective in finding his teammates, often Buffen who found the spacing and angles to get to the basket for 11 points in the first half.
Romello White had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but there was little help for Shuler from the backcourt.
Jarkel Joiner hit a mid-range jumper as Ole Miss opened up a lead in the final minutes of the second half, but Joiner, Luis Rodriguez and Matthew Murrell were a combined 5 for 21 from the floor.
Davis said Shuler’s efficiency made it one of the best games he’s seen from his senior point guard.
“They made it tough for him. They’re a good defensive team. They double-teamed some ball screens and got the ball out of his hands, but he played like a really, really good point guard,” Davis said.
Shuler finished 6 for 10 from the floor, 3 for 3 from 3-point range. He had seven assists and two turnovers in 36 minutes.
It’s an un-Kentucky-like year, but beating the Wildcats, something Ole Miss had done just 13 times in 121 previous meetings, is still a big deal.
“They’re a good SEC team, we know that,” Hunter said. “There are NBA players on that team, and we respect them.”