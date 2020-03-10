Tim Elko’s two-run double in the sixth inning helped No. 8 Ole Miss break through in a tie game, and the Rebels went on to defeat Louisiana-Monroe 6-3 at Warhawk Field Tuesday night.
It’s the 15th-straight win for Ole Miss (15-1), the program’s longest win streak since 1964.
The Rebels and Warhawks (12-4) conclude a two-game series Wednesday at 4.
Ole Miss took an early lead on a three-run home run by Tyler Keenan in the top of the first, but ULM scored twice in the first and once in the second against Ole Miss freshman left-hander Benji Gilbert.
Gilbert lasted 3 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and a walk. He struck out two.
Ole Miss relievers Taylor Broadway and Austin Miller settled things down in the middle innings, and ULM didn’t score again.
Braden Forsyth picked up his fifth save with 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings. He struck out two.