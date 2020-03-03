OXFORD – Ole Miss baseball jumped six spots to No. 9 in the latest release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.
The Rebels swept the Keith LeClair Classic field in Greenville, North Carolina defeating High Point, No. 21 East Carolina and defending Big 10 champion Indiana over the weekend.
Weather permitting, Ole Miss (10-1) will carry a 10-game win streak into today’s 6:30 p.m. start against Memphis at Swayze Field.
The local forecast calls for intermittent rain.
Ole Miss is 97-53 all-time against Memphis. The Rebels swept the two-game series last year winning 9-6 at AutoZone Park in Memphis and later 5-2 in Oxford.
The Tigers (8-3) have won seven straight after a 1-3 start with weekend sweeps against Dayton and Western Illinois which currently carry a combined record of 3-16.