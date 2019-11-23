MEMPHIS • Ole Miss, in its first road game, faces No. 16 Memphis at The FedEx Forum today at noon.
Sophomore Blake Hinson, who started 31 games for the Rebels last season, will make his 2019-2020 debut after recovering from what has been called a blood abnormality.
Memphis will be playing its third game without suspended freshman center James Wiseman who has been projected by some as the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
Ole Miss (4-0) concluded a four-game homestand Tuesday with a 65-52 win over Seattle.
Memphis (4-1) has defeated Alcorn State (102-56) and Little Rock (68-58) without Wiseman.
After Memphis the Rebels play Penn State and either Oklahoma State or Syracuse at the NIT Tipoff in Brooklyn over the Thanksgiving break.