The Ole Miss softball team, a 2 seed in the Tuscon Regional, takes on 3 seed Villanova in a first-round NCAA Tournament game today at 5.
The game will air on ESPNU.
The second game matches Regional 1 seed host Arizona – the No. 11 national seed – against regional 4 seed Maryland-Baltimore County.
Ole Miss had never reached the NCAA Tournament before 2016 but now plays in its fifth-straight tournament.
The event was not held last year.
The Rebels are 34-20 overall and went 12-12 in SEC regular season play.
They enter the tournament on a four-game losing streak after being swept at No. 3 Alabama in the final SEC weekend then losing 3-1 to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.
Villanova (36-13) won the Big East Conference Tournament after a 15-7 regular season in the league.