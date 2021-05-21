The Ole Miss softball team, a 2 seed in the Tuscon Regional, takes on 3 seed Villanova in a first-round NCAA Tournament game today at 5.

The game will air on ESPNU.

The second game matches Regional 1 seed host Arizona – the No. 11 national seed – against regional 4 seed Maryland-Baltimore County.

Ole Miss had never reached the NCAA Tournament before 2016 but now plays in its fifth-straight tournament.

The event was not held last year.

The Rebels are 34-20 overall and went 12-12 in SEC regular season play.

They enter the tournament on a four-game losing streak after being swept at No. 3 Alabama in the final SEC weekend then losing 3-1 to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.

Villanova (36-13) won the Big East Conference Tournament after a 15-7 regular season in the league.

parrish.alford@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus