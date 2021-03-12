NASHVILLE – It was a very different performance for Ole Miss against LSU. Whether it was an NCAA Tournament-worthy performance remains to be seen.
The Rebels and Tigers were tied at 58 with 7 minutes, 14 seconds left. That’s when LSU hit another gear and went on to win 76-73 at Bridgestone Arena in Friday’s late SEC Tournament quarterfinal game.
The 3 seed Tigers (17-8) will take on 2 seed Arkansas in a semifinal game today.
A second meeting with LSU was a chance for Ole Miss (16-11) to prove itself against a team that so thoroughly handled the Rebels in Oxford on Jan. 9. LSU won that game 75-61 but led by 23 with less than 6 minutes to play.
The rematch was widely considered a win-and-you’re-in opportunity for Ole Miss and its NCAA Tournament at-large chances.
Now the Rebels will watch the bubble and hope – and possibly take advantage if COVID-19 complications derail a tournament entry or two. March Madness is fluid like it’s never been before.
“I think we proved we’re an NCAA Tournament team,” said Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner after his season-high 26 points led all scorers. “We were together and connected.”
In a game that was played mostly in the paint LSU shot 45 percent, Ole Miss 41 percent. Ole Miss was plus-5 in rebounding, but the Tigers were plus-5 in offensive rebounds and led 14-8 in second-chance points.
As the Tigers clamped down on Devontae Shuler it was Joiner, a 22.2 percent 3-point shooter, who was an uncharacteristic 5 for 11 behind the arc.
The Rebels knew they had to be better defensively, and much of the night they were.
The LSU guard tandem of freshman Cam Thomas, the SEC’s leading scorer, and Javonte Smart, weren’t controlling the game.
Until the teams came out of the 7:14 timeout.
It was tied at 58 when the Rebels lost Thomas in transition and left him open for a corner 3-pointer.
The Rebels were unable to convert a second-chance opportunity, and Smart scored in the paint on the other end.
LSU built a 65-58 lead after a Trendon Watford layup with 4:29 left.
“There were a couple of toughness plays down the stretch that we did not come up with, a couple of 50-50 balls, some cheap fouls … some toughness things that we didn’t execute,” said Rebels center Romello White who had 20 points and 13 rebounds. He was 7 for 8 from the floor.
The Rebels rallied and were down 69-68 after a Shuler 3-pointer with 1:16 left but after an LSU timeout power forward Darius Days stepped out and canceled Shuler’s 3 with one of his own.
Watford led LSU with 24 points. Days had 20, and Thomas, who played only 4 minutes in the first meeting, had 18.
“We thought if we won tonight we were definitely in,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “We fought it. I’m proud of our team. There are no moral victories, zero, but to see our team two months later from the team that played LSU in early January … We played like an NCAA Tournament team.”