OXFORD • If Ole Miss players felt they’d “arrived” after a dominant second half against Arkansas last week, Southeastern Louisiana showed the Rebels the journey is still on.
Ole Miss survived a wobbly effort against their FCS foe with a 40-29 win that wasn’t nailed down until Luke Logan his a 32-yard field goal with 39 seconds left.
A Vaught-Hemingway Stadium announced crowd of 45,238 on Saturday watched the Rebels struggle to find consistency on offense in the second half or stop the passing game of the Lions.
Ole Miss (2-1) never trailed, but the Lions (1-1) were just three points back twice in the first half before the Rebels led 27-17 at the break.
Southeastern quarterback Chason Virgil passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns but threw three interceptions.
Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips had a 27-yard touchdown among his 103 rushing yards, and Ole Miss rushed for 220 yards as a team.
The bright spots weren’t enough to lift the spirits postgame.
“Our young guys learned a valuable lesson that nothing in life is ever easy,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “You have a vision of what you want it to look like. That wasn’t what we wanted.”
Southeastern’s shifting defensive fronts gave Ole Miss trouble and resulted in 11 tackles for loss.
The Rebels, with a first-and-goal from the 5, settled for a 22-yard field goal by Luke Logan that left it a one-possession game at 37-29 in the middle of the fourth-quarter.
Southeastern’s attempt to tie wasn’t thwarted until an interception by inside linebacker Donta Evans when the Lions faced fourth-and-11 from the Ole Miss 28.
Southeastern was just five points back late in the third quarter after Virgil passed 5 yards to tight end Bransen Schwebel.
That score was set up after Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral fumbled at the 9 after a sack by Lions defensive end Issac Adeyemi-Berglund.
It was the second time Adeyemi-Berglund forced a Corral fumble after a sack. The first, early in third quarter, was recovered by Ole Miss tight end Jason Pellerin inside the Rebels’ 5.
Corral did not throw an interception and completed 21 of 30 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
“It should not be about who we play but how we play,” Corral said. “Truthfully, I feel like we just weren’t playing our game. We were playing theirs.”
Ole Miss managed a 27-17 lead in a less than dominant first half.
In the first half Corral threw touchdown passes of 9 and 2 yards to Elijah Moore and Pellerin, and Ealy scored the Rebels’ second touchdown on a kick return.
Southeastern put up 240 first-half yards and scored touchdowns on a 14-yard run by Marcus Cooper and a 20-yard run by Devonte Wiliams.
Virgil passed for 167 yards but was also intercepted twice, once each by Myles Hartsfield and Jonathan Haynes.
Ole Miss rushed for 165 yards in the first half. On a nine-play touchdown drive Phillips carried eight-straight times before Corral threw to Pellerin for the points.
Luke said the sacks of Corral and his fumble were a problem of “both” the line and Corral holding the ball.
“They were blitzing and moving pretty much the whole game. We were able to freeze them some in the run game, but it also created some negative plays,” he said. “We need to block better, and there needs to be some better decision-making. We need to clean that up.”